Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sports stars who were invited and who actually came for 'Pran Pratishtha'

Despite invitations extended to several notable figures, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, and others, some were unable to attend the event.

Vishal Tiwari
Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj arrive at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Mithali Raj arrive at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
On Monday, January 22, the consecration for the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh took place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event as the patron of Pran Pratishtha. The ceremony saw the presence of various sports personalities, such as former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and accomplished shuttler Saina Nehwal. 

3 things you need to know

  • The consecration of Ram Mandir comes four years after the historic Supreme Court verdict
  • In November 2019, the Supreme Court decided to give the disputed land to Hindus
  • The order said that the Muslim side would be given a land for mosque somewhere else  

List of sports stars who were invited to the Ram Mandir consecration

Despite invitations extended to several notable figures, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, and others, some were unable to attend the event for various reasons.

  1. Sachin Tendulkar (cricketer)
  2. MS Dhoni (cricketer)
  3. Virat Kohli (cricketer)
  4. Rohit Sharma (cricketer)
  5. Sourav Ganguly (cricketer)
  6. Kapil Dev (cricketer)
  7. Sunil Gavaskar (cricketer)
  8. Virender Sehwag (cricketer)
  9. Ravichandran Ashwin (cricketer)
  10. Mithali Raj (cricketer)
  11. Rahul Dravid (cricketer)
  12. Ravindra Jadeja (cricketer)
  13. Harbhajan Singh (cricketer)
  14. Gautam Gambhir (cricketer)
  15. Venkatesh Prasad (cricketer)
  16. Neeraj Chopra (athlete)
  17. PT Usha (athlete)
  18. Leander Paes (tennis player)
  19. PV Sindhu (badminton player)
  20. Pullela Gopichand (badminton player)
  21. Saina Nehwal (badminton player)
  22. Viswanathan Anand (chess player)
  23. Karnam Malleswari (wrestler)
  24. Kalyan Chaube (footballer)
  25. Kavita Raut Tungar (long-distance runner)
  26. Devendra Jhanjadia (paralympic javelin thrower)
  27. Bhaichung Bhutia (footballer)

List of sports stars who attended the Ram Mandir consecration

  1. Sachin Tendulkar
  2. Anil Kumble
  3. Venkatesh Prasad
  4. Ravindra Jadeja
  5. Saina Nehwal
  6. Mithali Raj
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:01 IST

