Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Ashmita Chaliha enters Thailand Masters semifinals, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand out of QFs
World no. 61 Chaliha, who made it to the main draw from the qualifiers, beat Wardoyo, ranked 44th, 21-14 19-21 21-13 in a 57-minute match.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
India's Ashmita Chaliha dished out a brilliant performance as she beat Ester Nurumi Wardoyo of Indonesia in straight games to storm into the women's singles semifinals of the Thailand Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.
The 24-year-old Chaliha remained the only Indian in the fray after Mithun Manjunath lost his men's singles quarterfinals while the women's doubles pairs of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also exited from the Super 300 tournament in the last-eight stage.
Advertisement
World no. 61 Chaliha, who made it to the main draw from the qualifiers, beat Wardoyo, ranked 44th, 21-14 19-21 21-13 in a 57-minute match.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls backBusiness News22 minutes ago
65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, DiesIndia News24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.