Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

India's rising badminton star Lakshya Sen's misery continues, crashes out from Indonesia Masters

India's Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to crash out of the men's singles competition of the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament on Thursday. Taking on Anders Antonsen, Sen went down fighting.

Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023 | Image:PTI
India's Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to crash out of the men's singles competition of the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, here on Thursday.

Taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22 21-15.

Rajawat was up against Brian Yang of Canada after his conquest over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the first round 21-18 21-19.

Although Rajawat produced a great show in the opening game against the Canadian, it wasn't enough as he lost 18-21 14-21 to bow out of the competition.

Kiran George now remains the lone Indian in the tournament as he takes on Lu Guangzu of China later in the day in the men's singles event.

He is coming off a win over Toma Junior Popov of France in the opening round 18-21 21-16 21-19. PTI AYG SSC SSC

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

