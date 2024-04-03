×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Shuttler Anmol Kharb enters pre-quarters of Kazakhstan Challenge

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from country-mate and top seed Malvika Bansod to enter the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anmol Kharb
Anmol Kharb | Image:BAI
The 17-year-old Anmol, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika's challenge 21-13 22-20 in 59 minutes.

The 17-year-old Anmol, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika's challenge 21-13 22-20 in 59 minutes.

The world No. 333 will take on Indonesia's 21-year-old shutter Nurani Ratu Azzahra in the last-16 round.

 


 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

