English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Kidambi Srikanth shocks Jonatan Christie to enter the second round of Malaysia Open Super 1000

Kidambi Srikanth of India defeated world number five Jonatan Christie of Indonesia on Tuesday, moving him on to the second round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament.

Press Trust Of India
Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth | Image:Instagram/@srikanth_kidambi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a come-from-behind win over world number 5 Indonesian Jonatan Christie here on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who has been going through a lean phase for quite sometime, notched up a stunning 12-21 21-18 21-16 win over sixth seed Christie in the opening round match that lasted an hour and five minute.

Advertisement

The former world no. 1 will face Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus next.

A 2021 world championships silver medallist, Srikanth has often struggled to sustain the pressure in a three-game match to make a number of early exits but he looked in fine fettle on Tuesday as he kept attacking despite losing the opening game, to come out victorious.

Advertisement

Srikanth always had some tough battles against the Indonesian, whom he had defeated six times in 11 meetings.

Playing the first match of the new season, Srikanth didn't have a good start as he lagged 4-7 initially and though he managed to make it 8-7 briefly, all hopes went up in smoke when Christie blazed off nine straight points to leave him stranded.

Advertisement

With Parupalli Kashyap in the coach's chair, Srikanth opened up a 4-0 lead in the second game but Christie again zoomed ahead to grab an 11-7 advantage at the break. The Indonesian also held a 17-14 cushion at one stage but Srikanth then went on to win seven of the next eight points to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Srikanth again found the going tough as Christie dominated the rallies, moving from 5-0 to 14-9.

Advertisement

The Indian, however, used his attacking returns and perfect placements to make Christie twist and turn as the tide started to change.

The Indonesian also made a few unforced errors as Srikanth turned the tables with a seven-point burst to move to 16-14. The Indian kept things tight thereafter and punched the air after his opponent went long again.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World17 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement