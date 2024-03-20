Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13
India's Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen | Image:X@BAI_Media
Advertisement
India's Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.
The 22-year-old from Almora had reached the semifinals in Birmingham and his effort saw him improve to world number 12 from the 15th spot a week back in the Olympic Games Qualification.
Advertisement
The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics.
Advertisement
Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.