×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13

India's Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship
Lakshya Sen | Image:X@BAI_Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India's Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.

The 22-year-old from Almora had reached the semifinals in Birmingham and his effort saw him improve to world number 12 from the 15th spot a week back in the Olympic Games Qualification.

Advertisement

The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

a few seconds ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

a minute ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

3 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

6 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

7 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

8 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

8 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

8 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

10 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

10 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

13 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

16 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

17 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

18 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

18 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo