Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

PBL likely to be back in new avatar by end of this year or early 2025: BAI

Dormant for the past three years following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier Badminton League could see a revival by the end of this year or early 2025, the national federation's secretary Sanjay Mishra has revealed to PTI.

Press Trust Of India
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

 Dormant for the past three years following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier Badminton League could see a revival by the end of this year or early 2025, the national federation's secretary Sanjay Mishra has revealed to PTI.

Mishra said efforts are on by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to resolve "some internal issues" which were coming in the way of bringing the event back on the calendar.

Advertisement

"Badminton league is important for our players. Unfortunately, it hasn't been conducted since the 2020 pandemic. There were also some internal issues but those would be solved soon," Mishra said, without elaborating any further.

"We have spoken to the organisers and asked them to get back in a month or two. So I am hopeful that by the end of this year or early next year, we should be able to host the event," he asserted.

Advertisement

PBL, organized by SportzLive, had emerged as one of the world's top badminton leagues with stars like Olympic champions Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen, Tokyo Games silver-medallist Tai Tzu-Ying and former World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei, participating in the last five editions.

But after the 2020 edition, which was conducted just before the outbreak of COVID-19, the league couldn't be held. The BAI tried to organise it in December-January of 2022-23 but it didn't materialise.

Advertisement

"...there was a second wave (of COVID-19) in 2021 and this led to a financial crunch. But we are trying to raise funds and there are a few investors who are interested," said Prasad Mangipudi, Co-founder of Sportzlive and PBL.

"So, we are hopeful that we will be back in some form or the other by year end or early next year." A conglomerate of investors has shown interest in organising the PBL. They are in talks with BAI.

Advertisement

"We are interested in working with BAI and Sportzlive to see if we can acquire the property and for this, we are waiting on Himanta sir (BAI head and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma) for the elections to finish," Arvind Bhat, co-owner of two-time PBL title winner Bengaluru Raptors, said.

"We have invested a lot of money and are yet to see the returns on it. If conducted over a long term, we believe this is a very good league for the betterment of the sport and players." Around 15 leagues -- in sports such as hockey, football, tennis, table tennis, Kabaddi, volleyball, kho kho and even arm wrestling -- have been launched in India over the last decade and a half but not all were able to survive over the long term.

Advertisement

The Indian Badminton League (IBL), which was launched in 2013 before being revamped into the Premier Badminton League after a gap of two years in 2016, was one of the first leagues to come up after the now-defunct Premier Hockey League (PHL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"BAI should look at reviving PBL, there is a lot of interest. Get a 21-day or a month's off from the BWF circuit and if the right management is done, we can do that," former India chief coach Vimal Kumar said.

Advertisement

"We have super 750, 300 and 100 and challenge events in India but the badminton league gives us real visibility.

"International players have been eager to come here. It will give more exposure to our young players. When PBL was happening, our players like Satwik and Chirag got exposure. Badminton has grown, there are a lot more players, coaches and money in the sport now," he explained. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusi

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement