×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Sen outlasts Lee to enter semifinals at All England C'ship

India's Lakshya Sen displayed great mental resolve on his way to a stunning win over former champion Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia to progress to the men's singles semifinals of the All England Championships here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship | Image:X@BAI_Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's Lakshya Sen displayed great mental resolve on his way to a stunning win over former champion Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia to progress to the men's singles semifinals of the All England Championships here.

The 22-year-old Indian, who had finished runner-up in 2022 edition, produced good variations while attacking and kept fighting to outlast Lee 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a absorbing quarterfinal that lasted 71 minutes on Friday.

Advertisement

"It was a really good match and happy to be on winning side. It was all about keeping the nerve. I knew he has the quality to comeback and give a tough fight," Sen said.

"Even when I was 18-14 up, I knew if I play a little bit lose, he will grab the opportunity. For me, it was important to dictate the pace. In the end, it was about not giving him an open chance to hit and keep the shuttle down." World no. 18 Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, will take on Indonesia's world no. 9 Jonatan Christie in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Sen played four three-game matches last week at the French Open before engaging in two back-to-back long matches in the past couple of days but despite that he was able to maintain a high pace.

"It (physically) was really good. The way I played last week and now too. Now it is all about recovering as there is not much time. My support team will have to be really on their toes to get me up for next match," Sen said.

Advertisement

The two shuttlers played some excruciating rallies but Sen managed to grab a 8-3 lead as Lee made too many errors at the net.

Soon Sen was 12-7 up but Lee, who has defeated the Indian only once in four meetings, recovered in time to claw back at 12-12 and then 20-20 before taking the opening game.

Advertisement

In the second game, Sen kept himself ahead 11-9 at the mid game interval and then upped the pace to take seven points on the trot to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Sen kept a high pace to take 7-5 and 11-8 leads in the break. He didn't let the advantage slip despite Lee gaining four successive points from 15-19.

Advertisement

However, Sen got the two crucial points to register his fourth win over the Malaysian.

In the end, the Malaysian shot one long to hand the Indian the win as he fell on his back to celebrate.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a minute ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

4 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

13 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

16 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

17 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

18 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

20 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

21 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

22 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

26 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

27 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

28 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

30 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo