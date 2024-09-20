sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:04 IST, September 20th 2024

Shuttler Malvika Bansod loses to Yamaguchi in China Open quarters

Talented Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod could not stand up to the challenge of two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, going down to the fourth-seeded Japanese in straight games in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Malvika Bansod
Malvika Bansod | Image: BAI
