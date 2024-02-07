Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Srikanth moves to second round of Thailand Masters
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his campaign at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei here on Wednesday.
Press Trust Of India
- Sports
- 1 min read
Kidambi Srikanth | Image:Instagram/@srikanth_kidambi
The former world number toiled hard for 45 minutes to get the better of Wang 22-20 21-19 and enter the second round.
He will take on compatriot Mithun Manjunath who defeated Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan 21-17 21-8 in his first round men's singles match.
Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:58 IST
