Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST
Treesa-Gayatri pair makes quarterfinal exit from Swiss Open
The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists, seeded eight here, went down 14-21 15-21 in 35 minutes to the unseeded Australian duo.
The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the Swiss Open badminton tournament after a disappointing straight-game defeat to Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu on Friday.
The Indian pair struggled from the beginning and was playing catch up the entire match as Mapasa and Yu brushed aside the world No 26 duo with ease.
Treesa and Gayatri currently share the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking.
The loss will hurt their chances of making the cut for the Paris Olympics later this year.
In doubles, two pairs can qualify only if they are both in the top 8 by the end of April rankings, or else the top pair inside world number 16 will make the cut for the Olympics.
Later on Friday, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will compete in their respective men's singles quarterfinals.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST
