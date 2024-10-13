Published 19:39 IST, October 13th 2024
`Big Spender' is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees, Dodgers reach LCS
“Big Spender” is the theme music for baseball’s final four. The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the League Championship Series with the sport’s top three payrolls, joined by Cleveland at No. 23.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aaron Judge celebrates a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series in Kansas City, Mo | Image: AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
- 4 min read
