Published 18:39 IST, September 10th 2024

Detmers works 6 strong innings, Drury and Kavadas hit HRs as Angels beat the struggling Twins 6-2

Reid Detmers worked six solid innings and Brandon Drury and Niko Kavadas homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the struggling Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Los Angeles Angels vs Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Angels vs Minnesota Twins | Image: AP
