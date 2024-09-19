sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:12 IST, September 19th 2024

Ohtani steals 49th base in Dodgers' 8-4 win over Marlins

— Shohei Ohtani stole his 49th base and moved closer to becoming the first player in major league history with 50 homers and 50 steals in a season as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-4 Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
