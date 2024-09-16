sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 14:07 IST, September 16th 2024

A’ja Wilson reaches 1,000 points becoming first WNBA player to do it in a season as Aces top Sun

A’ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season when she had 29 in the Las Vegas Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces center Aja Wilson (22) poses after an WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Las Vegas | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:07 IST, September 16th 2024