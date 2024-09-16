Published 14:07 IST, September 16th 2024
A’ja Wilson reaches 1,000 points becoming first WNBA player to do it in a season as Aces top Sun
A’ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season when she had 29 in the Las Vegas Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Las Vegas Aces center Aja Wilson (22) poses after an WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Las Vegas | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:07 IST, September 16th 2024