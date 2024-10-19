Published 18:12 IST, October 19th 2024
Alanna Smith fights through a back injury to help Minnesota Lynx even WNBA Finals
It wasn't always pretty, but Alanna Smith fought through a back injury and made a big difference down the stretch on Friday night as the Minnesota Lynx evened the WNBA Finals by beating the New York Liberty.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Minnesota Lynx forwards Napheesa Collier, left, and Alanna Smith warm up before Game 4 of a WNBA basketbal York Liberty in Minneapolis. | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:12 IST, October 19th 2024