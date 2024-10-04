Published 06:25 IST, October 4th 2024
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever guard, is unanimous choice as WNBA's Rookie of the Year
Caitlin Clark has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote, the league announced Thursday. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick from Iowa, averaged 19.2 points and a league-best 8.4 assists per game while helping the WNBA set attendance records and garner mainstream attention.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket as Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington defends during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game in Uncasville, Conn. | Image: AP Photo/Jessica Hill
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:25 IST, October 4th 2024