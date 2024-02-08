English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Damian Lillard will be available for matchup with Celtics, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin says

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin says Damian Lillard will be available for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing a game for what the team labeled as personal reasons.“Dame was back, in good spirits and practiced today,” Griffin said Wednesday. “He’ll be available.”

Associated Press Television News
Bucks counting on Lillard’s arrival to assure they avoid another unexpected playoff exit
Bucks counting on Lillard’s arrival to assure they avoid another unexpected playoff exit | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin says Damian Lillard will be available for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing a game for what the team labeled as personal reasons.

“Dame was back, in good spirits and practiced today,” Griffin said Wednesday. “He’ll be available.”

Advertisement

Lillard had missed just his third game of the season Monday as the Bucks fell 132-116 to the Utah Jazz for their fourth loss in five games. Lillard also missed two games in November due to a sore right calf.

The seven-time all-NBA guard is averaging 25.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in his first season with the Bucks, who acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers in September.

Advertisement

The Bucks’ game with the NBA leading-Celtics marks Jrue Holiday’s first game in Milwaukee since getting included in the Lillard trade. The Trail Blazers sent him to the Celtics a few days later. Holiday played three seasons with the Bucks and was part of their 2020-21 championship team.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement