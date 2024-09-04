sb.scorecardresearch
Kelsey Mitchell becomes strong complement to Caitlin Clark, and they have the Fever in the playoffs

Kelsey Mitchell has become the perfect backcourt running mate with Caitlin Clark, and the two guards have led the Indiana Fever’s resurgence since the Olympic break. Now they have Indiana in the playoffs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
WNBA
WNBA | Image: AP
14:23 IST, September 4th 2024