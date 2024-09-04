Published 14:23 IST, September 4th 2024
Kelsey Mitchell becomes strong complement to Caitlin Clark, and they have the Fever in the playoffs
Kelsey Mitchell has become the perfect backcourt running mate with Caitlin Clark, and the two guards have led the Indiana Fever’s resurgence since the Olympic break. Now they have Indiana in the playoffs.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
WNBA | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:23 IST, September 4th 2024