Published 14:07 IST, October 3rd 2024

Knicks add Karl-Anthony Towns from Timberwolves after completing three-team trade with Hornets

Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks on Wednesday after the Minnesota Timberwolves sent their four-time All-Star to New York in a three-team trade that also included the Charlotte Hornets.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
