Published 14:07 IST, October 3rd 2024
Knicks add Karl-Anthony Towns from Timberwolves after completing three-team trade with Hornets
Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks on Wednesday after the Minnesota Timberwolves sent their four-time All-Star to New York in a three-team trade that also included the Charlotte Hornets.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Karl-Anthony Towns | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:07 IST, October 3rd 2024