Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson sits out against New York Liberty with ankle injury
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson will not play against the New York Liberty on Sunday because of an ankle injury. Wilson hasn't missed a game since Aug. 3, 2019, and only has missed three regular-season contests in her six-year career.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Las Vegas Aces center Aja Wilson (22) celebrates a play against the Chicago Sky during the second half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
