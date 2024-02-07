English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

LeBron James to miss Lakers' game against Clippers because of left ankle pain

LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night because of left ankle pain.It will be the fifth game he’s missed this season.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts as he watches teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls | Image: AP
 LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night because of left ankle pain.

It will be the fifth game he’s missed this season. The Lakers are 2-2 in his absence.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 52% from the field. He scored 28 points in a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Clippers so far this season.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

