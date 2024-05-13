Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:52 IST
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Is Mavericks Superstar ready for NBA Playoffs Game 4 against OKC Thunder?
Luka Doncic injury woes just don't seem to end in these playoffs. So what is the latest on Dallas Mavericks superstar's fitness for Game 4 against OKC Thunder.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is certainly going through a rough time in terms of fitness. It feels as if everytime he steps on the field this NBA Playoffs he seems to be getting injured.
In Game 3 of Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference Semi Finals series against OKC Thunder, Luka Doncic was once again hurt in his knee, ankle and this time even took a blow to his back after a tangle with Lu Dort.
Advertisement
Dallas Mavericks are leading their playoff series against OKC Thunder 2-1 and the head into the Game 4 at American Airlines Center with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead. However Dallas Mavericks were left a bit concerned when Luka Doncic was returning back to Mavericks dressing room limping after their win in Game 3.
So once again begs the question will Luka Doncic be fit enough or ready to perform at his best for Dallas Mavericks in the all important Game 4?
Also Read | NBA Playoffs, Mavericks vs Thunder Game 4 Preview: Will OKC bounce back to tie series? odds and more
Advertisement
Luka Doncic Injury Update
Luka Doncic has once again been listed as questionable by the Dallas Mavericks for the clash against OKC Thunder due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.
Advertisement
Additionally for the Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber continues to be out indefinitely with a shoulder dislocation.
Advertisement
Also Read | Watch - Jamal Murray's INSANE 3-PT buzzer beater from BEYOND HALF COURT in Nuggets win over Wolves
Everything on the Line for Game 4
This is the second time in this year's playoffs, Dallas Mavericks have a chance to go 3-1 up in Game 4. They failed to do so against LA Clippers in round one but now they will want to protect home court.
As for OKC Thunder, they will need to turn up a gear and find a way to split home court to level the series.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 13th, 2024 at 13:32 IST