Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is certainly going through a rough time in terms of fitness. It feels as if everytime he steps on the field this NBA Playoffs he seems to be getting injured.

In Game 3 of Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference Semi Finals series against OKC Thunder, Luka Doncic was once again hurt in his knee, ankle and this time even took a blow to his back after a tangle with Lu Dort.

Dallas Mavericks are leading their playoff series against OKC Thunder 2-1 and the head into the Game 4 at American Airlines Center with a chance to take a 3-1 series lead. However Dallas Mavericks were left a bit concerned when Luka Doncic was returning back to Mavericks dressing room limping after their win in Game 3.

Luka Doncic clearly was laboring after the game. I asked him during the postgame presser what was hurting as he walked off: “Everything,” he said. “I’m just battling out there.” pic.twitter.com/Fh94yc2ECf — Brad Townsend (@townbrad)

So once again begs the question will Luka Doncic be fit enough or ready to perform at his best for Dallas Mavericks in the all important Game 4?

Luka Doncic Injury Update

Luka Doncic has once again been listed as questionable by the Dallas Mavericks for the clash against OKC Thunder due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder



Luka Doncic - questionable (right knee sprain; left ankle soreness)

Maxi Kleber - out (right shoulder; AC separation)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - out (left ankle sprain) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)

Additionally for the Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber continues to be out indefinitely with a shoulder dislocation.

Everything on the Line for Game 4

This is the second time in this year's playoffs, Dallas Mavericks have a chance to go 3-1 up in Game 4. They failed to do so against LA Clippers in round one but now they will want to protect home court.

As for OKC Thunder, they will need to turn up a gear and find a way to split home court to level the series.

