The Dallas Mavericks are all set to visit the OKC Thunder in their 82nd and final NBA game of the season on Sunday at Paycom center.

Having already sealed a Playoff berth after finishing fifth in the NBA Western Conference Standings the game is of lesser importance for the Dallas Mavericks. Hence, there is uncertainty on whether Luka Doncic will play against the OKC Thunder in the final encounter not.

Luka Doncic sat out Dallas Mavericks last game against the Detroit Pistons where the Mavericks lost 89-107.

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is a must win contest if they want to confirm their status as the number one seed in the Western Conference. They will be entering the final day in a three way tie with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves for the number one seed.

Luka Doncic Inury Update

While Luka Doncic was rested in their last game against the Detroit Pistons, if the Mavs fans are hoping to see their star man in action for the final regular season game against the OKC Thunder, then they might be in for disapppointment.

Doncic has struggled with a knee injury this entire NBA season and the Mavericks star man is listed out for the final game of the season against the OKC Thunder due to a left ankle soreness.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder:



Luka Doncic - out (left ankle soreness)

Kyrie Irving - out (left hamstring soreness)

Maxi Kleber - out (low back spasms)

Dereck Lively II - out (right knee sprain)

Dante Exum - out (right foot sprain)

Daniel Gafford -… — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)

Luka Doncic will miss the clash against OKC Thunder but the Dallas Mavericks shouldn't be too concerned as the Mavericks are resting him to keep him fresh for the first round Playoff series vs Los Angeles Clippers.

Kyrie Irving Injury Update

Kyrie Irving is also listed as out for the clash between Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder with a left hamstring soreness.

This is another cautious listing move by the Mavericks as they want their star duo to be fit and firing for the clash against Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, key starters like Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Jones Jr and P.J. Washington are also listed out.