sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 11:00 IST, October 6th 2024

Sharpe to miss start of the Trail Blazers' season with shoulder injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder.The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shaedon Sharpe
Shaedon Sharpe | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:00 IST, October 6th 2024