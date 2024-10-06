Published 11:00 IST, October 6th 2024
Sharpe to miss start of the Trail Blazers' season with shoulder injury
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder.The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks.
