  • At 49 Bengaluru's Siddhartha Agarwal becomes oldest Indian to swim solo across English Channel

Published 23:08 IST, September 3rd 2024

At 49 Bengaluru's Siddhartha Agarwal becomes oldest Indian to swim solo across English Channel

Siddhartha Agarwal, at 49 years of age, became the oldest Indian to swim across the English Channel, achieving the feat on August 29. Siddhartha took 15 hours and six minutes to swim across the 42km waterway.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru's Siddhartha becomes oldest Indian to swim solo across English Channel
Bengaluru's Siddhartha becomes oldest Indian to swim solo across English Channel | Image: X/DDnewslive
23:08 IST, September 3rd 2024