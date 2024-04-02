Advertisement

Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter Bindyrani Devi clinched the bronze medal in the women's 55kg event at the IWF World Cup here on Tuesday.

Competing in a non-Olympic weight class, the 25-year-old lifted a total of 196kg (83kg+113kg) to claim the last spot on the podium.

However, it was an underwhelming display by the Manipuri lifter, who had won the CWG silver in Birmingham with a total effort of 203kg in 2022.

The Indian could manage three legal lifts in her six attempts here and her total was a whopping 38kg less than that of North Korea's Kang Hyon Gyong, who won the gold medal for her effort of 234kg (103kg+131kg).

Romania's Cambei Mihaela-Valentina, who has qualified for the Paris Olympics in Mirabai Chanu's 49kg weight class, took home the silver with a personal best effort of 201kg (91kg+110kg).

Bindyarani also bagged the silver medal in the clean and jerk section for her 113kg lift. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

Despite her medal-winning performance at the final Olympic qualifying event, Bindiyarani is out of contention for the Paris Games.

She had moved up to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics and competed in the 2022 world championships in that category, finishing 25th. But she switched back to her old 55kg weight division in which she won an Asian Championship silver last year.

She is currently ranked 29th in the 59kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) and is out of reckoning as the top 10 lifters in each weight class will qualify for the Paris Games.