CWG 2026: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach Marches Into RO16 With Win Over Canada's Keoma

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's 60kg category after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 32 at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

Sachin made a positive start to the contest, taking the initiative with aggressive attacks in the opening round. Although Keoma landed a few punches of his own, the Indian had done enough to edge the round 3-2 on the judges' scorecards, as per ESPN.

The second round saw both boxers increase the intensity. Keoma briefly pinned Sachin in the corner and connected with several jabs, but the Indian responded strongly, finishing the round with a flurry of punches. His late surge proved decisive as he secured a unanimous verdict from all five judges in the second round, putting himself in a commanding position.

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Needing a strong finish, the Canadian mounted a spirited comeback in the final round, landing enough shots to claim it by a 3-2 margin on the scorecards. However, Sachin maintained his composure and had already built enough of an advantage to seal the bout.

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Overall, four of the five judges ruled in favour of the Indian, scoring the contest 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28, while one judge awarded Keoma a 29-28 verdict, handing Sachin a 4-1 split-decision victory.

With the win, Sachin progressed to the Round of 16, where he will face England's William Hewitt on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.