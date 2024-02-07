Advertisement

Some Bad news have arrived for the die-hard boxing fans as the much anticipated heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed until further notice. The two heavyweights were supposed to clash on February, but that match has been held off. Heavyweight champ Fury sustained an injury which will not allow him to compete in the squared circle against Usykin Saudi Arabia.

3 Things you need to know

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was supposed to happen in February 17th, 2024

Fury sustained an injury during a sparring session

A new date for the title unification will be announced

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Title Unification clash postponed

Tyson Fury sustained a 'freak cut' to his face during a sparring session, forcing a postponement of his scheduled heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk. They were set to fight on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk was putting his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against Fury’s WBC belt to find the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

‼️ Footage has now emerged appearing to show the moment Tyson Fury was cut by an ELBOW in sparring, causing the Oleksandr Usyk fight to be postponed… pic.twitter.com/dDy3e0Cv4o — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2024

Queensberry Promotions said the cut above Fury’s right eye occurred while sparring in Riyadh and “required urgent medical attention and significant stitching.”

“I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition,” Fury said in a statement released by Queensberry.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologize to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A new date will be decided when Fury’s recovery period is known, Queensberry Promotions added.

This fight at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would have unified all the major heavyweight titles. Fury owns the WBC title. Usyk is the title-holder in the WBA, WBO and IBF.

(With AP Inputs)