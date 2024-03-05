Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

India's horrid run continues, Lakshya Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Competing in the men's 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran here on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Chahar
Lakshya Chahar | Image:Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here.

Competing in the men's 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran here on Monday.

Advertisement

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards heading into the final three minutes.

However with 20 seconds left for the bout to end, Meysam, who was playing in close proximity, connected a powerful right hook to knockout the Indian.

Advertisement

All four Indian boxers, who have taken the ring here, have failed to move to the second round.

World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) all lost their respective first rounds.

Advertisement

Five Indian boxers, including world championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamudin and six-time Asian Championships medal winner Shiva Thapa, are still in the fray for earning Paris Olympic quotas here. A semifinal finish will ensure a quota here.

Thapa will open his campaign against reigning world champion Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the opening round of the men's 63.5kg category, while Dev will go up against 2022 European Championships silver medallist Lewis Richardson of Great Britain in the 71kg division.

Advertisement

India have secured four 2024 Olympic quotas so far with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian Games last year.

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to the Paris Games during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 17 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo