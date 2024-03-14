×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

'There will be no foreign coaches': Coaching crisis in Boxing just 4 months before Paris Olympics

India's dismal performance in the recent Olympic Qualifiers for boxing has triggered a coaching crisis just four months before the Paris Games as High Performance Director Bernard Dunne has stepped down while foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk is likely to be shown the exit door very soon.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bernard Dunne
Bernard Dunne | Image:BFI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India's dismal performance in the recent Olympic Qualifiers for boxing has triggered a coaching crisis just four months before the Paris Games as High Performance Director Bernard Dunne has stepped down while foreign coach Dmitry Dmitruk is likely to be shown the exit door very soon.

Dunne, a former Irish professional boxer who was appointed as the HPD in October 2022, sent out his resignation from Italy, where he was with the Indian team for the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Advertisement

After two qualification events -- the Asian Games and the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier -- not one Indian male pugilist has been able to book a place for the Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has called an executive meeting on Friday to assess the situation.

Advertisement

"Bernard is out. We have called an executive meeting tomorrow, where we will assess everything. A call on Dmitry's future will also be taken in tomorrow's meeting," BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI.

Dmitruk assumed charge in February last year, just ahead of the women's World Championships.

Advertisement

The federation is now looking at Indian coaches to take charge of the men's and women's teams with two months left for the final Olympic qualifier in May.

"There will be no foreign coaches as of now. We will be looking at Indian coaches," he added.

Advertisement

At present, long-serving C A Kuttappa is the only Indian in men's coaching staff, while the women do not have an Indian coach after Bhaskar Bhatt stepped down to once again take over as youth coach in June last year.

Indian boxers cut a sorry figure at the recently-concluded first World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy where all nine pugilists -- two women and six men -- returned empty-handed.

Advertisement

Barring Nishant Dev (71kg), who was a win away from winning a quota, all other boxers crashed out in the opening round in Italy.

More than the defeat, it was the manner in which the boxers lost, including a first-round RSC and a knockout, that has triggered concerns.

Advertisement

All four quotas in boxing have come in the women's competition with two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) securing their passage to Paris.

Indian boxers now have one last chance to book their Olympic tickets during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23.

Advertisement

With very little time left, the BFI will have to take several big calls, including continuing with the contentious selection process that was drafted by Dunne.

The Irishman did away with selection trials, instead opting for an evaluation process, in which the boxers were judged on various parameters.

Advertisement

Many boxers and even coaches, including former men's chief coach Narender Rana, resisted the the move alleging that the process is "subjective".

Rana was subsequently relieved from his post.

Advertisement

Several boxers like the country's lone men's World Championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) went to court after repeatedly losing out to Deepak Bhoria in the assessment.

Under Dunne, the camp for boxers who compete in non-Olympic weight divisions was also shifted to Pune from Patiala.

Advertisement

"He just wanted minimum boxers in the camp, two each in the Olympic weight categories," Rana said.

This resulted in a paucity of sparring partners, which many believe hurt the elite boxers.

Advertisement

"Indian boxing's strength is the large number of boxers and the different playing styles. Not utilising sparring partners with different playing styles, who are easily available has hurt our boxers," another coach added.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alt

5 Best Pre Schools in In

a few seconds ago
Vande Bharat Train

India Forged Wheels

a few seconds ago
Squat Exercises For Your Next Gym Day

Different Squat Exercises

3 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyar Iyer's injury

3 minutes ago
Anto Antony

Anto Antony on Pulwama

4 minutes ago
US Congress

US house on ByteDance

4 minutes ago
Amit Shah On CAA

People Can Apply After CA

6 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Atlee's New Film A6

6 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

VIP Visit In Ram Mandir

8 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Tokyo Diaries

10 minutes ago
India news

India News LIVE: Atique

10 minutes ago
Andrew McCarthy produces image of Moon with inverted colours to highlight magma flow

Astrophotographer Andrew

13 minutes ago
Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

15 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

17 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Aamir On His Acting Debut

21 minutes ago
TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew

ByteDance’s TikTok woes

23 minutes ago
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Films On OTT

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo