'I am being forced to quit': Mary Kom steps down from competitive action, cites age restrictions
India's boxing great, Mary Kom, has announced her retirement from boxing. The 41-year-old has had an illustrious career inside the 4-sided ring.
MC Mary Kom, one of the greatest-ever Indian female boxers, has revealed that she cannot take part in competitive action. The 41-year-old has had an illustrious career inside the 4-sided ring. A true phenomenon in the realm of boxing, Mary Kom was a prolific star and has won multiple championships and medals to her name.
- MC Mary Kom is a boxer from Kangathei, Manipur
- Kom has represented India in various international stages
- The Manipur-born boxer has announced that she is stepping down due to IBA restrictions
MC Mary Kom reveals why she cannot compete despite having the hunger
Indian boxing great Mary Kom that she cannot take part in competitions anymore since according to IBA regulations, boxers of either gender cannot continue to compete at the highest level until they are 40 years old. The Manipur-born boxer is now 41, and her competitive career has come to an end.
"I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life," Mary said during an event.
MC Mary Kom, at the age of eighteen, made her debut at the first-ever global meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She stunned everyone with her flawless boxing technique and advanced to the 48kg division final. Although she was not successful in the end, she left a legacy of her future achievements.
In her remarkable competitive career, Mary Kom attained six Gold Medals in the World Championships. She is also the first woman boxer to secure an Olympic podium finish for India, a five-time Asian champion and a 2012 Olympic gold medalist.
