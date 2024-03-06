Advertisement

Professional American Boxer Ryan Garcia, who is scheduled to square off against Devin Haney next month, has switched attention from his bout to fighting the Illuminati and Devil. During a conversation with Andrew Tate, the boxer made a series of disturbing revelations, and following that on Tuesday, he claimed on X that the Meta servers went down because of him. Garcia's divulgence included assertions related to Aliens and the forbidden cult Bohemian Grove.

Ryan Garcia shocks world with his expletive claims

Ryan Garcia has left the social media world shaken with his controversial remarks and tweets. The boxer had an interesting "X Spaces" call with popular internet personality Andrew Tate. During the conversation, Garcia revealed, he was sexually exploited during his childhood. Then, talking about Bohemian Grove, he said "They held me down and made me watch little kids get raped...I've got proof."

"I don't give a f*** bro, they r*ped me. I was two years old, they r*ped me. I have proof of that too, that's where it all started bro... Of course [people say that I'm saying this because I'm on drugs], give me the drug test then! I'll go to f****** Romania and take a drug test right in front of your face."

What is Bohemian Grove? Garcia's bizarre claim

According to reports, Bohemian Grove is a San Francisco-based private club founded in 1874 by some rakish journalists. It is been speculated that over the years, the club has been controlled by the affluent and powerful people in the world, and Garcia says he has proof of that. More about the proof, Garcia has also said that he has evidence that Aliens exist and has a photo of an extraterrestrial as well.

Following the conversation with Tate, Garcia made further rumblings by posting a video on Satan. He then disappeared from social media. Meanwhile, his X account seemingly got hacked. Here's a picture of some bizarre posts from his account.

The peculiarity does not end here. On Tuesday, Garcia came up with another assertion. As per him, his video and claims caused a ruckus throughout the world resulting in the global outage of Meta and Google.

Note: These thoughts and expressions are of Ryan Garcia, and as of now there is no solid proof that whatever he has said has any relevance to reality and facts.