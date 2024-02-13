BREAKING: United World Wrestling lifts suspension on WFI with 3 important conditions

Advertisement

The United World Wrestling has officially lifted the suspension that they imposed on the Wrestling Federation of India, effective immediately.

‘The UWW Bureau met on February 9 to review the suspension among other topics and considering all the elements and information, it decided to lift the suspension under the following conditions,’ a statement by the UWW said.

A few guidelines have been set by the global wrestling body, which are as follows:

The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes. These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024.

The WFI has to immediately provide UWW with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President.

UWW remains in touch with the wrestlers and will follow up with them in the coming days.

The above guidelines are as mentioned in the statement of the UWW.

Since the Indian wrestlers had to compete under the UWW flag, the lifting of the suspension from WFI will now allow them to compete under the country's flag at the next UWW event.

