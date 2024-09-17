Published 09:59 IST, September 17th 2024
Brewers beat Phillies 6-2 in matchup of NL division leaders
— Joey Ortiz and William Contreras each drove in two runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers moved a step closer to clinching the NL Central title by beating the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Monday night..
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brewers beat Phillies 6-2 | Image: AP
