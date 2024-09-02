Published 22:46 IST, September 2nd 2024

Castellanos lifts Phillies over Braves 3-2 in 11 innings to increase NL East lead to 7 games

Nick Castellanos hit a game-winning single in the 11th and Philadelphia's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Aaron Nola to lead the Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Sunday night in the final regular-season meeting between the top two teams in the NL East.