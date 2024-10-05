Published 22:14 IST, October 5th 2024
Cheema prevails in playoff against Aman; ends 11-Year wait for second title
Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema was rewarded for his consistency as he held his nerve to triumph in a thrilling playoff against Aman Raj of Patna to end his 11-year wait for a second PGTI title at the Rs 1 crore Vizag Open here on Saturday.
