  • Cheema prevails in playoff against Aman; ends 11-Year wait for second title

Published 22:14 IST, October 5th 2024

Cheema prevails in playoff against Aman; ends 11-Year wait for second title

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema was rewarded for his consistency as he held his nerve to triumph in a thrilling playoff against Aman Raj of Patna to end his 11-year wait for a second PGTI title at the Rs 1 crore Vizag Open here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Angad Cheema
Angad Cheema | Image: Angad Cheema
  • 4 min read
