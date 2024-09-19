Published 10:09 IST, September 19th 2024
Chess Olympiad: Indian women''s crush Georgia 3-1 to win its 7th consecutive round
Grandmaster R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal came up with splendid efforts to down Lela Javakhishvili and Bella Khotenashvili respectively as Indian women's team continued its unbeaten run with a thumping 3-1 victory over Georgia at the 45th Chess Olympiad here on Wednesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
