Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Receives Electric Car Gift from Anand Mahindra, Shared Post On X
Chess whiz Praggnanandhaa's parents received an XUV400 electric car as a gift from Anand Mahindra for his chess achievements shared a post on X.
R. Praggnanandhaa, the youngest player who reached the Chess World Cup Final, has been all over the Indian Chess scenario after being the youngest Grandmaster. On August 28, 2023, when Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost the World Chess Final to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, he became the youngest to contest in the finals.
After this achievement, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, announced that he would gift Praggnanandhaa’s parents an electric vehicle. And today, Praggananandhaa posted a picture on X quoting the 7-month-old post of Anand Mahindra. He wrote, "Received XUV 400. My parents are very happy. Thank you very much Anand Mahindra, sir."
Anand Mahindra wrote in her post It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the parents of Praggnanandhaa. He said, “Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess But I have another idea …
I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support. What do you think, @rajesh664?”
Praggnanandhaa’s post has gone viral with 1 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes. Moreover, people in the comment section added their wishes to it. One user said, “That’s a happy news.Happy Motoring grandmaster.”
Another user wrote, “That's awesome! Congrats to your parents on the new XUV 400!
@anandmahindra sir surely knows how to spread happiness.”
A third user jokingly said, “I'm relived that even you had waiting period of 6+ months.”
