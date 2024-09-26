sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Chess /
  • 'Messi, Rohit Sharma, we had to do': Tania Sachdev On Team's Grand Act Following Chess Olympiad Win

Published 20:38 IST, September 26th 2024

Exclusive/ 'Messi, Rohit Sharma, we had to do': Tania Sachdev On Team's Grand Act Following Chess Olympiad Win

The incredible victory called for a special celebration, and much like Lionel Messi, Rohit Sharma, the chess team also pulled off something memorable.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tania Sachdev with Republic's Rakshita Misra
IM Tania Sachdev with Republic's Rakshita Misra | Image: screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:38 IST, September 26th 2024