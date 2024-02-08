English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

R Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Ding Liren of China, surpasses Anand to become India's No.1

With this win, Praggnanandhaa also surpassed Viswanathan Anand as the top-rated Indian player. 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa now has 2748.3 points in FIDE ranking.

Republic Sports Desk
Praggnanandhaa defeats Ding Liren
Praggnanandhaa defeats Ding Liren | Image:Tata Steel Chess
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa has again done what he does best, outsmarted and defeated higher-ranked opponents. This time it was the turn of world champion Ding Liren of China as the teenaged Indian chess superstar stunned Liren with black pieces in a 62-move win in the fourth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament. This is the second time after Viswanathan Anand that an Indian has defeated a reigning world champion in classical chess.

With this win, Praggnanandhaa also surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand as the top-rated Indian player. 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa now has 2748.3 points after his victory over Ding Liren. five-time world champion Anand has 2748 points in the FIDE live ratings. The world chess body publishes the ratings at the start of each month.

Advertisement

Praggnanandhaa had also beaten Liren at the 2023 Tata Steel tournament.

"That feels good!" Praggnanandhaa said after the win. He is now third in the standings with 2.5 points in the Masters event.

The teenaged Indian GM has been in good form in recent times, having finished runner-up in the World Cup to Magnus Carlsen last year to qualify for the Candidates tournament to be held in April to identify the challenger to Liren. The Masters group saw Dutch player Anish Giri emerge as the sole leader heading into the first rest day. Giri's endgame prowess secured him victory against teenaged Indian GM D Gukesh to take him to 3.5 points.

Advertisement

Alireza Firouzja is half a point behind the leader on 3 points.

The third Indian player in the fray, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi was held to a draw by Jorden Van Foreest in round four. He has 2 points from four rounds.

Advertisement

In the fifth round on Thursday, Praggnanandhaa runs into the leader Anish Giri while his compatriots Gukesh and Gujrathi will take on Ian Nepomniachtchi and Max Warmerdam respectively. 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  5. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement