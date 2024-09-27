sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:49 IST, September 27th 2024

Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season,

The Chicago Sky fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season, reports said Thursday. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune cited unidentified sources in reporting that Weatherspoon had been let go.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon
Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon | Image: AP
15:49 IST, September 27th 2024