Published 15:49 IST, September 27th 2024
Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season,
The Chicago Sky fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season, reports said Thursday. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune cited unidentified sources in reporting that Weatherspoon had been let go.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago Sky fire coach Teresa Weatherspoon | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:49 IST, September 27th 2024