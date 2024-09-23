sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:10 IST, September 23rd 2024

Christine Bumstead once took Panthers coach Paul Maurice hunting. And her coaching career took off

Christine Bumstead’s path toward being an assistant coach in a preseason game for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers started in a most unusual way. She went deer hunting.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
