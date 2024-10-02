sb.scorecardresearch
  Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games with IR move for foot injury

Published 22:14 IST, October 2nd 2024

Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games with IR move for foot injury

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve with a foot injury Tuesday, sidelining their second-best pass rusher behind Micah Parsons for at least four games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games
DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games | Image: AP
