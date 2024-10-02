Published 22:14 IST, October 2nd 2024
Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games with IR move for foot injury
The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve with a foot injury Tuesday, sidelining their second-best pass rusher behind Micah Parsons for at least four games.
