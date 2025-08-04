'Cricket Isn't Above The Nation': 1983 WC Winner Madan Lal Delivers Blunt Verdict On Calls To Cancel IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under the scanner for remaining tight-lipped on the upcoming India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 fixture. Cricket is a religion in India, but the fans of the sport are seemingly angry with the board and its firm stance of India playing Pakistan at a neutral venue. After more than 100 days of the heinous and inhuman terror attacks that were carried out in Pahalgam, playing a game of cricket against Pakistan should never be an option.

Madan Lal Gives His Verdict on IND vs. PAK Asia Cup Clash

Operation Sindoor is still ongoing as the Indian armed forces toil hard day in and day out to keep the borders of the country safe and eliminate every potential threat of terrorism. The announcement of Asia Cup 2025's schedule and India playing Pakistan in the UAE has rubbed the Indian citizens in a wrong way.

As calls of 'No Cricket With Pakistan' grow stronger with each passing day, former India player and winner of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network and expressed his thoughts on the matter.

'Cricket is not above the nation. Terrorism and cricket can't go hand-in-hand. We are hosting the matches of the Asia Cup. The India vs. Pakistan matches generate a lot of revenue. The sport needs the money. The BCCI has helped other sports also. The thing is everytime the Asia Cup or the World Cup comes, these things start. The BCCI has taken a decision and they will stand by it,' said the former India star.

BCCI's Deafening Silence Under the Radar