After the ODIC World Cup, the ICC's next major tournament will be the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. With several countries all set to participate in the event, India will have enhanced competition this year. The Men in Blur had a phenomenal outing in the CWC 23 but fell short to Australia in the final. They will be out for revenge this year. Ahead of the competition, a captaincy debate has come up, and veteran India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the subject.

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly comments on the ideal captain for Team India in T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, a debate surrounding Team India's captaincy has emerged, with people giving their opinions about the ICC majors tournament. With Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's names kept in the forefront, and both stars have accomplished significant accolades and titles. But former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has assured that Rohit Sharma is the ideal choice for the Men in Blue to lead the side in the ICC T20I tournament. The former cricketer also said that the ODI World Cup 2023 loss is still fresh in the fans' minds; And for that reason, Rohit is the ideal pick to lead the team.

"Rohit Sharma is the right choice as Captain for the T20 World Cup 2024, the way he led the Team India & won 10 matches in World Cup 2023 is still fresh in our memory - so Rohit is the Best choice to lead India," Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by Mid-Day.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had already let the cat out of the bag that the Indian Cricket Team will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. However, the squad that will head to the US and WI for the ICC majors tournament is yet to be determined.

Team India is currently facing England in a five-match series, leading to the IPL 2024 season. The franchise cricket tournament will give the selectors a clear vision of which player will be the ideal choice for the team.