English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

'2023 still fresh in our memory': Sourav Ganguly's BLUNT opinion on who should be India captain

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has shared his opinion on the debate over the preferred captain for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Pavitra Shome
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup.
Sourav Ganguly has led India against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the ODIC World Cup, the ICC's next major tournament will be the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. With several countries all set to participate in the event, India will have enhanced competition this year. The Men in Blur had a phenomenal outing in the CWC 23 but fell short to Australia in the final. They will be out for revenge this year. Ahead of the competition, a captaincy debate has come up, and veteran India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the subject.

Also Read: HUGE BOOST for Team India: Star player set to return in IND vs ENG 4th Test, end is near for Patidar

Advertisement

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly comments on the ideal captain for Team India in T20 World Cup 

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, a debate surrounding Team India's captaincy has emerged, with people giving their opinions about the ICC majors tournament. With Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's names kept in the forefront, and both stars have accomplished significant accolades and titles. But former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has assured that Rohit Sharma is the ideal choice for the Men in Blue to lead the side in the ICC T20I tournament. The former cricketer also said that the ODI World Cup 2023 loss is still fresh in the fans' minds; And for that reason, Rohit is the ideal pick to lead the team.

Advertisement

"Rohit Sharma is the right choice as Captain for the T20 World Cup 2024, the way he led the Team India & won 10 matches in World Cup 2023 is still fresh in our memory - so Rohit is the Best choice to lead India," Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by Mid-Day.

India's Rohit Sharna and Hardik Pandya during the ODI World Cup | Image: AP 

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had already let the cat out of the bag that the Indian Cricket Team will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. However, the squad that will head to the US and WI for the ICC majors tournament is yet to be determined. 

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Bilkul risk nahi lene ka': Mayank Agarwal gets cautious, carries own water after flight incident

Team India is currently facing England in a five-match series, leading to the IPL 2024 season. The franchise cricket tournament will give the selectors a clear vision of which player will be the ideal choice for the team.   

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo