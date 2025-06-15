'I Wanna Go': 7-Time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton Opens Up On His Future Plans During Ongoing Canadian Grand Prix

The 2025 season of Formula One is underway as Canadian Grand Prix is all set to take place on 15th June 2025. Before the start of the 2025 season, the Formula One world was shook when 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton announced that he was leaving Mercedes after more than a decade and was making a move to Scuderia Ferrari. During the currently ongoing 2025 Formula One season, Lewis Hamilton has failed to impress with his new team as he continues his search for his eighth World Title.

Lewis Hamilton On His Future Travel Plans

Lewis Hamilton has time and time again stated that his idol is 3-time World Champion Ayrton Senna. The late Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna was one of the greatest to drive a Formula One car until his career was cut short at the Imola Grand Prix in 1994 when he lost his life. Lewis Hamilton has stated that he wants to visit Brazil as he misses the country very much and that it is in his plans very soon.

"I miss Brazil so much. I can't tell you how much, I've been researching online the places to visit. I wanna go soon. I don't wanna say where I'm going but (laughs), I'm going to go soon. Yeah, I miss, I miss seeing Brazilians," said Lewis Hamilton during the currently ongoing Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton's Underwhelming Time With Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has had an underwhelming time with Ferrari since joining the team at the start of the 2025 F1 season. Lewis Hamilton has not managed to get even a single podium in the season so far and has a total of 71 points in the Drivers Championship.

Lewis Hamilton currently sits in the sixth position in the Drivers Championship, just behind his teammate Charles Leclerc who is in third.