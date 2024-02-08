English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Sunil Gavaskar highly impressed with Team India's 'quick learner'

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as a "quick learner" following his stellar performance in the Vizag Test against England, that India won by 106 runs.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Gavaskar
IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar impressed with Indian player | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test, which was played from February 2–5. In their two innings, India scored 396 and 255, while England scored 253 and 292. Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah put on an outstanding display, taking six wickets for 45 runs in addition to making six runs at the bat. During the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a notable 209 runs. India's success at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium was largely due to their decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Also Read: SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double-century 

Sunil Gavaskar praised youthful talent Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance in the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, which ultimately resulted to India's triumph and levelling the match Test series by 1-1.

Advertisement

In the 1st Test at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Jaiswal fell short of a century despite making an admirable 80 runs off 74 balls in the first innings. However, he took full most of his opportunity in the Vizag Test, scoring an astounding 209 runs off 290 balls. His innings featured an astonishing 19 boundaries and seven soaring sixes.

Gavaskar praised Jaiswal's exceptional performance, adding that while other Indian batsmen fell victim to the English bowling assault, Jaiswal remained steady, putting persistent pressure and assuring India's domination throughout the match. In the column of the Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar wrote:

Advertisement

“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test,” 

“India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away,” 

Also Read: ICC U-19 World Cup: Top-5 stars of India's campaign

In the current Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as the star player, consistently dominating the run charts. The left-handed batter has scored an incredible 321 runs in just two matches, with an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 75.35. While other Indian batters have struggled to make substantial contributions, Jaiswal has demonstrated an aggressive style of play, frequently testing English bowlers.

Advertisement

India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. However, they recovered brilliantly in the second Test, winning by 106 runs to tie the series 1-1.

The 3rd Test begins on February 15 at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. As they prepare for the vital match, Jaiswal's remarkable form will definitely play a significant role in India's quest for victory over the visitors.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education6 minutes ago

  2. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. J-K Terror Attack: Injured Punjab Man Succumbs In Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Srinagar Terror Attack: Injured Punjab Man Succumbs To Gunshot Wounds

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement