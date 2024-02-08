Advertisement

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test, which was played from February 2–5. In their two innings, India scored 396 and 255, while England scored 253 and 292. Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah put on an outstanding display, taking six wickets for 45 runs in addition to making six runs at the bat. During the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a notable 209 runs. India's success at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium was largely due to their decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double-century

Sunil Gavaskar praised youthful talent Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance in the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, which ultimately resulted to India's triumph and levelling the match Test series by 1-1.

In the 1st Test at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Jaiswal fell short of a century despite making an admirable 80 runs off 74 balls in the first innings. However, he took full most of his opportunity in the Vizag Test, scoring an astounding 209 runs off 290 balls. His innings featured an astonishing 19 boundaries and seven soaring sixes.

Gavaskar praised Jaiswal's exceptional performance, adding that while other Indian batsmen fell victim to the English bowling assault, Jaiswal remained steady, putting persistent pressure and assuring India's domination throughout the match. In the column of the Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar wrote:

“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test,” “India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away,”

In the current Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as the star player, consistently dominating the run charts. The left-handed batter has scored an incredible 321 runs in just two matches, with an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 75.35. While other Indian batters have struggled to make substantial contributions, Jaiswal has demonstrated an aggressive style of play, frequently testing English bowlers.

India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. However, they recovered brilliantly in the second Test, winning by 106 runs to tie the series 1-1.

The 3rd Test begins on February 15 at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. As they prepare for the vital match, Jaiswal's remarkable form will definitely play a significant role in India's quest for victory over the visitors.