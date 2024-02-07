Advertisement

While the revered ICC trophy has remained elusive from the senior team for over a decade now, the Under-19 team has over the years made a routine of winning the ICC U-19 World Cup. India, the 5-time champions are vying to lift the trophy for the 6th time currently in South Africa.

The tournament has historically witnessed the gala performance of many players who went on to become superstars for Team India later on. Thus, it is obligatory to run a scan on the prevalent team and check for the next Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

Though the entire team is filled with talent and charisma, yet, it will be more conducive to scrutinising in chunks. Hence, here are the 5 standouts from the current Under-19 Team, who could make it big in the international dais in future.

Uday Saharan

Following the semi-final win against South Africa, Uday Saharan has jumped to the top of the standings as the leading run-scorer of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. While the final battle is remaining, the skipper has amassed 389 runs already, and in the process has exhibited his skill and temperament to the world.

Sachin Dhas

Sachin Dhas is also among the leading run-scorers in this edition of the U-19 World Cup. He has showcased tremendous consistency throughout the tournament and has batted with an average of 73.50. He played a crucial knock of 96 in the semi-final when India were in desperate need of an innings like that.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan has taken the U-19 World Cup by storm. He has so far registered two centuries in the tournament and like his brother Sarafaraz, he has also emerged as a bright young prospect.

Saumy Pandey

Saumy Pandey has been the pick of the bowlers from the Indian line-up. The left-arm spinner has so far taken 17 wickets in 6 matches and has announced his contention for a spinner's spot in Team India.

Raj Limbani

Raj Limbani has till now come out as a typical pacer, who could take the onus with the bat as well, subjective of the need. He released the pressure in the semi-final by playing a vital cameo of 13 runs. The final run also came from his bat. Moreover, he took 3 scalps as well. Thus, an all-rounder in the making