Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

'A stalwart, not always getting enough credit!': De Villiers hails Ashwin, calls him an unsung hero

South African batting icon AB de Villiers praised R Ashwin, saying the senior Indian spinner has not always received enough credit for his contributions.

Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin
R Ashwin celebrates after scoring a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India has been successful in their latest outing against England, and a lot of credit has to go to R Ashwin. The veteran spinner has been one of the biggest match-turners and reached one of the most vital feats as a bowler. A lot of India's success has relied on the bowlers, and Ashwin is an indispensable part of it. The spinner's prowess has garnered a lot of praise, and AB de Villiers cannot stop applauding the cricketer.

Also Read: 'I have got no idea': Ben Stokes stumped after observing Ranchi pitch ahead of 4th IND vs ENG Test

South Africa batting great AB De Villiers' applause for veteran Team India spinner R Ashwin

Proteas batting great AB de Villiers has applauded R Ashwin and has called him an absolute legend of the game. He also stated that the veteran spinner has not always received adequate recognition for his efforts and bestowed admiration on the 37-year-old cricketer. De Villiers shared his thoughts in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

“He’s [R Ashwin] been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!”

“The one thing that stands out is he’s (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he’s got natural variation and bounce. He’s got subtle changes with his wrist – undercut more and get over the top a little bit more,” AB de Villiers said. 

Indian Cricket Team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin practices in the training nets ahead of their match against South Africa in Centurion, South Africa | Image: PTI 

“He’s also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin – bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience,” the South African batting great added.

Also Read: 'Had I not FOUGHT with Gambhir, I would have played for 3-4 years': Ex-KKR star's big revelation

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 500th Test wicket in the third match against England, joining an elite group of cricket superstars. AB de Villiers praised his feat, calling it a tremendous accomplishment. He congratulated Ash and deemed him as one of the toughest bowlers he has ever played against. ABD also described him as an invaluable contributor to the Indian cricket squad, both with the bat and the ball.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

