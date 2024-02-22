Advertisement

Team India has been successful in their latest outing against England, and a lot of credit has to go to R Ashwin. The veteran spinner has been one of the biggest match-turners and reached one of the most vital feats as a bowler. A lot of India's success has relied on the bowlers, and Ashwin is an indispensable part of it. The spinner's prowess has garnered a lot of praise, and AB de Villiers cannot stop applauding the cricketer.

South Africa batting great AB De Villiers' applause for veteran Team India spinner R Ashwin

Proteas batting great AB de Villiers has applauded R Ashwin and has called him an absolute legend of the game. He also stated that the veteran spinner has not always received adequate recognition for his efforts and bestowed admiration on the 37-year-old cricketer. De Villiers shared his thoughts in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

“He’s [R Ashwin] been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!”

“The one thing that stands out is he’s (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he’s got natural variation and bounce. He’s got subtle changes with his wrist – undercut more and get over the top a little bit more,” AB de Villiers said.

Indian Cricket Team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin practices in the training nets ahead of their match against South Africa in Centurion, South Africa | Image: PTI

“He’s also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin – bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience,” the South African batting great added.

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 500th Test wicket in the third match against England, joining an elite group of cricket superstars. AB de Villiers praised his feat, calling it a tremendous accomplishment. He congratulated Ash and deemed him as one of the toughest bowlers he has ever played against. ABD also described him as an invaluable contributor to the Indian cricket squad, both with the bat and the ball.

(With PTI Inputs)